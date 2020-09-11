Video: Fans Booed During Moment Of Unity Between Chiefs, Texans

On Thursday night, the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Houston Texans in the first game of the 2020 NFL season.

Before the game officially kicked off, all eyes were on what each team would do for the national anthem. Many players announced plans to either kneel or demonstrate during the anthem.

On Thursday night, the Chiefs linked arms on the sideline during the playing of the anthem. Meanwhile, the Texans remained in the locker room, coming out when the anthem was over.

Following the anthem, both teams took midfield for a moment of unity. Players and coaches from both teams stood arm-in-arm in the middle of the field during a moment of silence.

Unfortunately, that silence was broken by boos from some of the fans in the crowd.

Chiefs fans started booing while the Texans and Chiefs locked arms in unity. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/Z0Ua6HlfsU — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 11, 2020

Booing during the moment of unity is quite the response from the fans in the crowd.

If the two teams can’t even display unity without criticism, their fight for social justice and equality doesn’t stand a chance.

Teams from around the league will continue to make shows of unity and demonstrations during the 2020 season. Obviously, not all fans will be in agreement about those decisions.

One thing is certain, this isn’t a great look for the fans who decided to boo a moment of unity between the two football teams tonight.