Video: Heated Tyreek Hill Sideline Moment Is Going Viral

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill had what appeared to be a heated moment with a team staff member on the sideline in the second half of today’s playoff game.

CBS’s cameras appeared to show Hill shouting on the sideline before getting up and shoving a member of the team’s coaching staff.

The cameras cut away almost immediately, so we didn’t see what happened afterwards. By all accounts, everything is now OK on the sideline.

However, this did not seem like the happiest of moments. It will be interesting to see if Hill and the Chiefs’ coaching staff addresses this following the game.

The coach Hill appeared to lunge at is wide receiver coach Greg Lewis.

And Tyreek Hill is NOT pleased .. appears he pushes WR Coach Greg Lewis at the end here. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/UnbXrbvbIC — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 17, 2021

Hill appeared to be unhappy with how that previous possession went. The Chiefs had to play Chad Henne at quarterback with Patrick Mahomes currently in concussion protocol. Hill has five catches for 78 yards on the day, adding three rushes for nine yards.

Kansas City is leading Cleveland, 22-10, late in the third quarter of Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game.

The game is currently airing on CBS.