Video: Here’s The Full Sideline Moment With Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill makes a reception.KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 09: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs turns up field after catching a pass on a fourth down play late in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens on December 9, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was caught in an unflattering moment during Sunday’s AFC Divisional Playoff Game.

As CBS cut to a commercial break, a sideline camera captured what appeared to be a visibly angry Hill shoving an assistant coach. Since it happened right before the broadcast cut away, it left people wondering what happened after the push.

Well, now we have a better idea. CBS revisited the story after coming back from commercial, and the extended footage told more of the story.

Hill shoved Kansas City wide receivers coach Greg Lewis, who didn’t appear fazed at all. Lewis didn’t even turn to look in Hill’s direction.

In fact, the CBS camera later caught him laughing at the matter.

Was Hill just fired up and shoved Lewis because of it? Or was he genuinely angry? Either way, it’s not a great look, though the latter is the worse option.

Guess we’ll have to wait until after the game to find out more about the altercation and what spurred it.

In the meantime, the Chiefs, without Patrick Mahomes (concussion), are clinging to a 22-17 lead in the fourth quarter. You can catch the final minutes on CBS.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.