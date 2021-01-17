Video: Here’s The Full Sideline Moment With Tyreek Hill

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was caught in an unflattering moment during Sunday’s AFC Divisional Playoff Game.

As CBS cut to a commercial break, a sideline camera captured what appeared to be a visibly angry Hill shoving an assistant coach. Since it happened right before the broadcast cut away, it left people wondering what happened after the push.

Well, now we have a better idea. CBS revisited the story after coming back from commercial, and the extended footage told more of the story.

Hill shoved Kansas City wide receivers coach Greg Lewis, who didn’t appear fazed at all. Lewis didn’t even turn to look in Hill’s direction.

In fact, the CBS camera later caught him laughing at the matter.

cbs went back to the tyreek hill shove after commercial pic.twitter.com/V8Ea9iagWQ — mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) January 17, 2021

Was Hill just fired up and shoved Lewis because of it? Or was he genuinely angry? Either way, it’s not a great look, though the latter is the worse option.

Guess we’ll have to wait until after the game to find out more about the altercation and what spurred it.

In the meantime, the Chiefs, without Patrick Mahomes (concussion), are clinging to a 22-17 lead in the fourth quarter. You can catch the final minutes on CBS.