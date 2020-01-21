Video: Kansas City Chiefs Unveil Their Super Bowl Jersey

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to make their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years. They’ll be wearing the same uniform they wore the last time they were in the big game.

Okay, well, not the same exact uniforms–the same design though. Kansas City will be the home team in Super Bowl LIV, sporting their red jerseys with white pants and red helmets.

Patrick Mahomes debuted the team’s Super Bowl jersey top today, complete with the official patch.

Ohhhhhhh man 🚀 pic.twitter.com/iZ1MjJseTj — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 21, 2020

The Chiefs’ uniforms are among the best in the NFL. That’s just a really clean look.

As for the 49ers, they reportedly wanted to wear their all-white 1994 throwback uniforms in the Super Bowl. That was the team’s away jersey the last year San Francisco won the Super Bowl.

However, the team confirmed with NFL Media yesterday that they will instead wear their traditional white jerseys with gold pants and gold helmets.