Video: National Anthem At AFC Championship Goes Viral

Arrowhead Stadium has played host to some incredible national anthem renditions in recent years. But the one the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals got to enjoy before today’s AFC Championship Game was particularly special.

As Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ashanti sang The Star-Spangled Banner, the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium joined in. During the middle of the piece, the sound of the stadium singing nearly edged out Ashanti’s voice.

The end result was a wonderful performance that sent chills down the spine. NFL fans expressed how much they enjoyed it on Twitter as well:

“Wow. The crowd stepped up and it’s beautiful.,” one fan wrote.

“Loving to see the crowd singing with Ashanti,” another fan said.

“Arrowhead is going to be so loud today,” wrote a third.

Don’t think I’ve ever heard a stadium crowd sing a long to the national anthem this loudly before pic.twitter.com/42SNXVPp9N — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 30, 2022

Two years ago we were treated to another absolutely epic National Anthem rendition at Arrowhead Stadium. Retired Navy petty officer Generald Wilson became a national sensation with his version of the song, rivaling such singing legends as Whitney Houston and Gladys Knight at the 2020 AFC Championship Game.

Something about Arrowhead Stadium manages to bring out the best in the people singing there. And the fans are no exception.

If the Super Bowl ever gets hosted at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, everyone is going to see how.

Will we ever get a Super Bowl at Arrowhead Stadium?

