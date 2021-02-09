The Spun

Video Shows Postgame Conversation Between Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady share a moment.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speak after Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The much-anticipated matchup between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes didn’t live up to the hype, but the two quarterbacks still managed to show each other some love after Super Bowl LV.

NFL Films cameras captured the conversation between Brady and Mahomes following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. It’s clear that the pair have great respect for one another.

“You’re a legend man. Congrats,” Mahomes tells Brady, who calls the young man “a stud” and asks that he keep in touch.

The full exchange can be seen below, as well as Travis Kelce also congratulating Brady.

The best way to sum up Brady is the way Mahomes did: legendary. His resume of accomplishments in the NFL is unparalleled.

Mahomes already has two Super Bowl appearances and one championship under his belt. Hopefully, we get to see him back on the big stage again, and this time with better protection up front.

The quarterback position in the NFL remains in good hands with these two men around.


