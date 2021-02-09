The much-anticipated matchup between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes didn’t live up to the hype, but the two quarterbacks still managed to show each other some love after Super Bowl LV.

NFL Films cameras captured the conversation between Brady and Mahomes following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. It’s clear that the pair have great respect for one another.

“You’re a legend man. Congrats,” Mahomes tells Brady, who calls the young man “a stud” and asks that he keep in touch.

The full exchange can be seen below, as well as Travis Kelce also congratulating Brady.

Respect ✊ Mahomes and Kelce gave love to Brady after his 7th ring. pic.twitter.com/1KdbuPD40n — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 9, 2021

The best way to sum up Brady is the way Mahomes did: legendary. His resume of accomplishments in the NFL is unparalleled.

Mahomes already has two Super Bowl appearances and one championship under his belt. Hopefully, we get to see him back on the big stage again, and this time with better protection up front.

The quarterback position in the NFL remains in good hands with these two men around.