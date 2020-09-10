Video Of Patrick Mahomes’ Pregame Pass Is Going Viral

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed a ridiculously far throw during pregame warmups ahead of the Chiefs’ game against the Texans Thursday night.

Believe it or not, the NFL is back. Without four weeks of preseason games, the 2020 season has crept its way to our television screens. The NFL’s 2020 season will kick-off Thursday night with an AFC matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

The Chiefs are coming off one of the most impressive seasons in NFL history after the team mounted multiple playoff comebacks to win the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers. Now, Mahomes and the Chiefs look to take the next step: become a dynasty.

First thing’s first, though – Mahomes and the Chiefs have to take care of business in the regular season. Kansas City is gearing up for the NFL’s season-opener Thursday night. If Mahomes’ pregame throw is any indication, he’s going to have a big year. Take a look below.

It’s crazy to consider this is what we’ve come to expect from the superstar quarterback. He’s quickly emerged as the best signal-caller in the league thanks to his high football IQ and insane throwing power.

The Chiefs will be put to the test Thursday night in a matchup against the Houston Texans. Deshaun Watson is out to prove he’s also one of the best quarterbacks in the game. He’ll have a chance to do so Thursday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.