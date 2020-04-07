Video Of Tyreek Hill’s Offseason Workout Going Viral

Football fans finally have something to look forward to, with the 2020 draft going ahead as planned from April 23-25.

College football’s best will finally know where they’re headed and fans will finally know where their favorite players will land. But what about the players already in the NFL?

With team facilities closed, players still need to find a way to workout during the quarantine. Players all around the league are finding new ways to work out over the past few weeks.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill showcased what he’s doing. Let’s just say most of those watching from home won’t be able to pull off his ridiculous workout.

Check it out.

Hill is one of the fastest wide receivers – or just players in general – in the league.

Although he missed four games during the 2019 season, he still managed to finish second on the team in receiving. Hill racked up 58 receptions for 860 yards and seven touchdowns – which led the team.

He torched the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in February. The star wide receiver hauled in nine receptions for 105 yards, including a pivotal 44-yard reception on third down.

He and Patrick Mahomes should provide for a tough combo in 2020.