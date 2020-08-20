The Spun

Video: Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Practice Throw Is Going Viral

Patrick Mahomes celebrates the AFC Championship Game win.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a fourth quarter touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made a bunch of incredible throws over the course of his young NFL career.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback is going to make a lot more and he made a brilliant one on the practice field on Wednesday.

The Chiefs posted a video of Mahomes’ crazy throw on Twitter. It’s just unfair how good he is:

You should not be able to make a pass of that length – with accuracy – while throwing across your body like that. But throws like that are why he’s the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Mahomes said earlier this offseason that he had “so much” to improve on, too. That’s a very scary thought for the NFL.

“There’s still so much I can improve. The mental part of the game, you learn more and more every single year you’re in the NFL, especially at the quarterback position,” he told CBS Sports in a wide-ranging interview. “You learn from reps, you learn from seeing different stuff, and we understand defenses are going to keep throwing different stuff at us and combat the stuff we do so well.”

“I’m going to keep trying to learn as much as possible. I’m going to keep to drill in the fundamentals. I really have only been playing quarterback for six or seven years. It’s not like I’ve been playing for a very long time at the position, so I’m going to do whatever I can to try and get better and better at the fundamentals.”

Good luck, NFL defenses.


