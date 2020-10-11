Video: Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw Didn’t Count But It’s Still Incredible

We’ve come to expect the unexpected from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The superstar QB tossed an unbelievable bomb on Sunday, but it was called back due to a penalty.

Kansas City is looking to move to 5-0 on Sunday as the Chiefs face the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes showed off his rocket-arm early in the first quarter.

The Chiefs quarterback threw a 65-yard laser – starting at the Kansas City 35-yard line – which landed right in the arms of the electric Tyreek Hill in the end-zone. Unfortunately, it didn’t count.

A penalty brought the play back. But that isn’t stopping us from watching Mahomes’ latest unreal throw. Take a look below.

Play got called back. But this is a 63 yard Rembrandt from Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/Zehh2RYIIO — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) October 11, 2020

Patrick Mahomes might be the only quarterback in the NFL capable of making a throw like the one above. That much velocity and power with so little air underneath is remarkable. But it’s not even surprising coming from the Chiefs star quarterback.

Mahomes’ arm strength and pocket composure continues to frustrate NFL defenses. There’s no real answer on how to stop him just yet, especially considering defenses can’t sell out to stop the pass with a rushing game as prominent as Kansas City’s.

For the time being, while NFL defenses continue to try and solve the Mahomes puzzle, the Kansas City Chiefs will continue being the most unstoppable team in all of football.