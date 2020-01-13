Video Shows Patrick Mahomes’ Message To Chiefs Fans After Win

The Kansas City Chiefs came back from a 24-0 deficit to beat the Houston Texans today, ensuring that the team will be coming back to Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship Game next Sunday.

After the win, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wanted to make sure Chiefs fans knew the team defended its home turf and intends to do so again next Sunday.

“We coming back!” shouted an ecstatic Mahomes in a video posted on the Chiefs’ official Twitter account a short time ago.

For the second year in a row, Kansas City will host the AFC title game. Last year, the Chiefs lost a heartbreaker in overtime to the eventual world champion New England Patriots.

This year, the opponent will be the Tennessee Titans, who finished 9-7 in the regular season but beat the Chiefs in Week 10 and knocked off the Patriots and Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs.

Mahomes will be looking to help Kansas City reach its first Super Bowl in 50 years. The Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV way back in January 1970 but have not reached the big game since.