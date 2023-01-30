Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Interview With CBS Goes Viral

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl for the third time in five years.

Kansas City just finished off a thrilling 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes got the Chiefs into position for the game-winning field goal with a clutch scramble on third down, with 15 yards tacked on due to a late hit out of bounds.

This victory had to be a little sweeter than normal for Mahomes and his teammates. They were 0-3 against the Bengals in the last two years, and had to listen to all the talk about it being "Burrowhead" because of the way Joe Burrow has performed against the Chiefs.

Travis Kelce put any talked of "Burrowhead" to rest when he crashed Mahomes' postgame interview with CBS' Tracy Wolfson.

"Burrowhead my ass! This is Mahomes' house," Kelce yelled into the camera.

Additionally, Mahomes also took a rather apparent jab at Burrow and the Bengals by saying that the Chiefs "don't have any cigars" but will be ready for the Super Bowl nonetheless.

Victory cigars have been a tradition for Cincinnati dating back to last year, and Burrow has been a cigar guy since his days at LSU.

The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona in two weeks.