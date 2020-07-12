Video: Patrick Mahomes’ Reaction To His Made Putt Is Going Viral

Patrick Mahomes is a quarterback, first and foremost. You may have heard about the huge new contract he signed recently.

In addition to his gridiron exploits, Mahomes is also an avid golfer. He’s pretty good at the game too, and is playing in this weekend’s American Century Celebrity Golf Championship.

On Friday, Mahomes knocked home a huge putt to save par on the 17th hole. He celebrated as he does when he throws a critical touchdown in an NFL game.

Check out the video below.

As clutch as that putt was, Mahomes is unfortunately not having his best weekend on the links. He shot an 87 on Friday and an 88 yesterday, and is currently tied for 46th place with former Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins.

Mahomes and Rollins are at -4 total points for the weekend. Former tennis standout Mardy Fish is in first place with 55 points, thanks in large part to his nine-under 63 on Saturday.

In second place is longtime Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams (52 points), who in his NFL retirement is proving that big guys can golf. MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz (37 points) is in third place.

The American Century Celebrity Championship wraps up today at Edgewood Tahoe South in Lake Tahoe. You can see the full current leaderboard here.