On Tuesday night, the Kansas City Chiefs took to the field at Arrowhead Stadium, but not for a practice or a game.

No, the Chiefs were back on the field tonight to receive their Super Bowl rings. In February, Kansas City used an incredible comeback from Patrick Mahomes and company en route to a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Months later, the Chiefs were back on the field to celebrate that victory once again. During the ring ceremony, cameras captured the reaction of the team’s star quarterback to receiving his first ring.

“Find someone that looks at you the way @PatrickMahomes looks at his Super Bowl ring,” the Chiefs wrote on Twitter.

Check out his reaction.

Find someone that looks at you the way @PatrickMahomes looks at his Super Bowl ring 😍 pic.twitter.com/0Ew0aMKqtG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 1, 2020

Mahomes had one of his worst games of the season against the 49ers – at least through the first three quarters.

However, when the Chiefs needed him most, the former No. 10 overall pick came up in a big way. He finished the game with 286 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, both of which came in the fourth quarter.

After hoisting his first ever Lombardi Trophy, the Chiefs rewarded Mahomes with the richest contract in United States sports history. It was a well-deserved deal after he led the team double-digit comebacks in every playoff game.

Kansas City enters the 2020 season as the favorite to win the Super Bowl yet again – thanks to Mahomes.