Video Shows Patrick Mahomes’ Message To Mecole Hardman After Fumble

After a terrible fumble on a punt return in the first quarter, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman appeared inconsolable. But his quarterback was there to turn his frown upside down.

Following the muffed punt that led to a Buffalo touchdown and a 9-0 Bills lead, Hardman was seen covering his head in shame. Patrick Mahomes came right over to Hardman, pulled his chin up and told him everything was fine.

“Hey, we good! Be you!” Mahomes said. “You’re gonna make a play this game!”

Mahomes’ words quickly proved to be prophetic. On the ensuing drive, Hardman caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to put the Chiefs on the board. On the drive after that, Hardman pulled off a dazzling 50-yard run that set up another Chiefs TD.

The Bills never took the lead back after those two touchdown drives.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better sideline leadership moment than that one. We’ve known for years that Patrick Mahomes is one of the NFL’s best throwers. But that moment proves him to be a tremendous leader on top of everything else.

That leadership helped will the Chiefs to their second straight Super Bowl as they beat the Bills 38-24.

Patrick Mahomes may not be the MVP of the league this year, but it’s clear that his value to the Chiefs goes beyond his arm.

Is Patrick Mahomes the best leader in the NFL right now?