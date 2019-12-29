Video Shows What Happened Between Philip Rivers, Chris Jones

Philip Rivers is no stranger to engaging in altercations with opposing players. Today, he and Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones got into it.

Rivers took offense to how Jones brought him down after a throw, as it appeared Jones rolled over the veteran quarterback’s legs. Intentional or not, Rivers was not happy, and he let Jones know about it.

You can see Rivers say something and throw a little jab into Jones’ side. Both parties get up, and Rivers has more words for the 6-foot-6, 310-pound defensive tackle.

Oh, by the way, this happened on the first play of the game.

Here's a video of what happened before between Philip Rivers and Chris Jones. pic.twitter.com/BqEFJqUwzD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 29, 2019

Not only is this the final game of the season for Rivers, it might also be his final game in a Chargers uniform.

Rivers has been with the team since they acquired him via trade during the 2004 NFL Draft. During his 16 seasons in San Diego and Los Angeles, he’s put up tremendous numbers and often times played the position brilliantly.

However, his lack of a Super Bowl appearance, let alone a title, will always count as a strike against him for a lot of folks.