Video: The Chiefs Just Scored The Coolest TD Of The Season

It seems almost unfair that the Kansas City Chiefs have an offensive genius like Andy Reid to pair with a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes.

Moments ago, Reid’s brilliance combined with Mahomes’ to produce what might be the most well-designed touchdown of the young 2020 season. It was beautiful to watch.

On third-and-goal from just inside the 5, Reid aligned wide receiver Tyreek Hill at tailback with fullback Anthony Sherman at wing on the right side of the line. At the snap, Hill peeled off toward the right flat while Mahomes began to roll to his right.

Sherman faked a block before turning and receiving a pitch from Mahomes and walking into the end zone. The sequence was absolutely gorgeous football.

Good luck stopping this Chiefs offense for as long as quarterback and head coach are paired up.

So far, Chiefs-Ravens has been everything we hoped for. Kansas City leads Baltimore 13-10 early in the second quarter.

You can watch on ESPN.