Video: Travis Kelce Pranks Patrick Mahomes At Golf Tournament

Patrick Mahomes had fun time at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. But it looks like his star tight end Travis Kelce had even more fun.

While Mahomes was being interviewed, Kelce saw his opportunity for a candid on-screen moment. He snuck up behind the reigning Super Bowl MVP and gave him a wet-willy in the right ear.

Kelce has enjoyed some of his greatest seasons with Mahomes throwing him the ball. Since Mahomes took over as starting quarterback, he has 200 receptions for 2,565 yards and 16 touchdowns while making two more Pro Bowls. He’s at least one of the reasons that Mahomes got the largest contract in sports history.

But as fun as it is to prank your half-a-billion-dollar teammate on camera, maybe a wet willy wasn’t the best method to use. Some people on Twitter pointed out that it was inappropriate to spread germs like that at a fundraiser for COVID-19 relief during a pandemic.

BREAKING: The Kansas City Chiefs have quietly begun exploring the trade market for Travis Kelce. No idea why pic.twitter.com/SlfYISPTDR — Carmaskle Dave (@CarmichaelDave) July 12, 2020

“I don’t think Travis Kelce was supposed to do that on live tv during the Covid crisis,” one Twitter user wrote.

Kelce is one of the biggest personalities on the Chiefs and loves to have fun on and off the field. It was a funny moment to be sure, but one that may have been just a little inappropriate.

Given how badly Kansas City want to protect their prized quarterback, Kelce might have a letter from the team in his future.