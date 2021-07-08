Video: Tyreek Hill Raced Another NFL Star Yesterday

Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has never been shy about showing off his breathtaking speed, even going as far as to challenge anyone in the NFL to a race.

It looks like Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones took Hill up on his offer yesterday. Not surprisingly, he didn’t fare well.

Hill shared footage of himself racing–and beating–Jones on social media today. It wasn’t particularly close either.

That @Cheetah speed is different. Tyreek races Aaron Jones 💨 pic.twitter.com/ynt2nYhHB6 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 8, 2021

Interestingly, in the original video on TikTok, Hill had a message for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

“Tag DK and tell him stop running from me ,” Hill wrote.

Metcalf, no slowpoke in his own right, saw Hill’s challenge and responded, telling the All-Pro wideout to “get at him” next off-season.

Get at me next off season @cheetah — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) July 8, 2021

Tyreek vs. D.K. is a matchup we would be locked in for. If we had to bet, we’d put money on “Cheetah,” but Metcalf wouldn’t go down easy.