The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Tyreek Hill Raced Another NFL Star Yesterday

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay BuccaneersTAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball in for a touchdown following a catch during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has never been shy about showing off his breathtaking speed, even going as far as to challenge anyone in the NFL to a race.

It looks like Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones took Hill up on his offer yesterday. Not surprisingly, he didn’t fare well.

Hill shared footage of himself racing–and beating–Jones on social media today. It wasn’t particularly close either.

Interestingly, in the original video on TikTok, Hill had a message for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

“Tag DK and tell him stop running from me 😈,” Hill wrote.

Metcalf, no slowpoke in his own right, saw Hill’s challenge and responded, telling the All-Pro wideout to “get at him” next off-season.

Tyreek vs. D.K. is a matchup we would be locked in for. If we had to bet, we’d put money on “Cheetah,” but Metcalf wouldn’t go down easy.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.