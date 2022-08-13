Watch: Chiefs Let Safety Attempt Extra Point In Preseason Game
Last weekend, Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid made a 65-yard field goal after practice. On Saturday, he was allowed to attempt an extra point during his team's preseason opener.
After Shane Buechele connected with Justin Watson for a 22-yard touchdown, Reid marched onto the field to attempt the extra point.
Reid didn't squander this opportunity, kicking it right down the middle to give the Chiefs a 14-0 lead.
The broadcast crew for the Chiefs' preseason opener was quite entertained by Reid's extra point attempt.
The Chiefs signed Reid to a three-year contract this offseason because of his ability to play the safety position.
In 2021, Reid had 66 combined tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble for the Houston Texans.
Not only will Reid play a major role on defense for the Chiefs this fall, he could be their emergency kicker in the event Harrison Butker suffers an injury.