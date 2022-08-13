Watch: Chiefs Let Safety Attempt Extra Point In Preseason Game

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 11: Members of the Armed Forces present several flags on the field for the national anthem presentation prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Last weekend, Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid made a 65-yard field goal after practice. On Saturday, he was allowed to attempt an extra point during his team's preseason opener.

After Shane Buechele connected with Justin Watson for a 22-yard touchdown, Reid marched onto the field to attempt the extra point.

Reid didn't squander this opportunity, kicking it right down the middle to give the Chiefs a 14-0 lead.

The broadcast crew for the Chiefs' preseason opener was quite entertained by Reid's extra point attempt.

The Chiefs signed Reid to a three-year contract this offseason because of his ability to play the safety position.

In 2021, Reid had 66 combined tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble for the Houston Texans.

Not only will Reid play a major role on defense for the Chiefs this fall, he could be their emergency kicker in the event Harrison Butker suffers an injury.