Watch: Chiefs Sideline Had Unfortunate Accident On Sunday

We knew the Kansas City Chiefs were hot coming into today’s game, but one unlucky member of the team literally caught fire on the sideline today.

It’s a cold afternoon in Cincinnati, so the Chiefs have heaters stationed near their benches to keep warm. Apparently, one coach got too close to one of them for his own good.

You can see in the video below that the man’s jacket caught on fire. Fortunately, it didn’t do much damage other than putting a hole in the back of it.

Telestrator makes an appearance. pic.twitter.com/zgBpm09aU8 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 2, 2022

Kansas City came into today having won eight games in a row, and they picked up right where they left off in the first quarter. Patrick Mahomes tossed touchdown passes to Demarcus Robinson and Travis Kelce to get his team out to a 14-0 lead.

However, Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase responded with a 72-yard touchdown reception of his own to trim the lead to 14-7. Thus far, the matchup between two of the best offenses in the league has been as advertised.

The Chiefs are hoping to get out of Cincinnati with their ninth-straight win–and with no more sideline fires.