Watch: Chiefs Star Was Surprised By His Mom After Win

Tight end Travis Kelce was sensational in the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Wild Card round victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. The second-team All-Pro hauled in five catches for 108 yards and a score before throwing a touchdown of his own to lock up the win.

To celebrate his first ever career touchdown pass, Kelce received a special visitor during his postgame press conference: his mother.

Donna Kelce, who had a busy day herself, called into her son’s media session to congratulate him on his individual performance, as well as the team’s victory. The Chiefs tight end was visibly elated to hear his mom’s voice after a hard-fought game.

“To finally throw a touchdown, like I used to tell my mom when I was like five years old that I was gonna throw a touchdown in the National Football League… I finally got it done after like nine years,” Kelce said when his mom asked how it felt to throw his first career touchdown pass, per Harold R. Kuntz. “That’s a good question though mom… glad I could put a smile on your face, love you mom.”

The full exchange with Travis Kelce and his mom, Donna. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/lx5t3Eb7Gf — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 17, 2022

Donna Kelce’s press conference appearance capped off a lengthy Sunday for her and her family. After beginning the day in Tampa Bay to watch Eagles center Jason Kelce take on the Buccaneers, she flew to Kansas City to see Travis and the Chiefs do battle against the Steelers.

Philadelphia lost 31-15, but Kansas City ended the day on a positive note for the Kelce family with a dominant 42-21 win.

“That’s what makes sports so great. Cause you can be depressed in the morning and elated in the evening,” Donna Kelce said.

The Chiefs victory over the Steelers set up a divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills next weekend. Kelce will try to keep Kansas City’s momentum going at home next Sunday evening.