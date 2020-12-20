Watch: Patrick Mahomes’ Latest Touchdown Pass Is Going Viral

Patrick Mahomes has his Kansas City Chiefs up 14-0 over the New Orleans Saints today, and he is once again beating a team with throws that only he can make.

On the first play of the second quarter, Mahomes had the Chiefs up 7-0 at the Saints 1-yard line. He took the snap and immediately chest-passed the ball forward, where star tight end Travis Kelce was waiting to run it into the endzone.

Even CBS analyst Tony Romo seemed perplexed by how unique that Patrick Mahomes pass was. The articulate commentator was almost at a loss for words before calling it a “chest-pass-basketball” throw.

We’ve seen Patrick Mahomes throw passes in a wide variety of ways during his brilliant young career. This one may have been a short one, but it’s definitely up there with the best of them.

Patrick Mahomes has been showing no signs of a Super Bowl hangover this year, and actually looks better than ever.

While he isn’t blowing up the scoreboard the way he did in 2018, he’s noticeably more efficient and improving in a number of ways.

Mahomes leads the NFL with 4,208 yards and a 84.2 QBR. He’s making a strong case for the NFL MVP award with the 12-1 Kansas City Chiefs.

Winning this game against the vaunted New Orleans Saints would go a long way towards getting him his second MVP award.

The game is being played on CBS.