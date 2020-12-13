Watch: Patrick Mahomes Takes Longest Sack Of The Season

Today’s game in Miami is not off to a good start for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes was intercepted in Dolphins’ territory on the Chiefs’ opening drive. On KC’s second possession, the reigning Super Bowl MVP took a 30-yard sack.

Yes, that’s correct. When Kansas City snapped the ball, it was 3rd-and-12 at their own 33-yard line. By the time, Mahomes was brought down by Miami’s Jerome Baker, he was at his own 3.

Here’s the video evidence.

Jerome Baker sacked Patrick Mahomes for a 30-yard loss 🤯 The Chiefs were faced with 4th and 42. (via @MiamiDolphins)pic.twitter.com/nSNVTpwfFj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 13, 2020

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Mahomes’ mishap is the second-most yards lost on a sack in the last two decades.

Ryan Tannehill, then of the Miami Dolphins ironically, lost 38 yards on a sack in 2015.

Jerome Baker's 30-yard sack of Patrick Mahomes is the 2nd-most yards lost on a sack in the last 20 seasons, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Ryan Tannehill lost 38 yards on a sack vs Washington in 2015 after he fumbled and the ball rolled backwards. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 13, 2020

Miami turned that sack into good field position and the game’s first touchdown on a toss from Tua Tagovailoa to Mike Gesicki.

Incredibly, Mahomes was intercepted again on the Chiefs’ next offensive series. This is by far the worst start to a game of the fourth-year pro’s career.

He will need to snap out of it if he wants to lead Kansas City back to victory.