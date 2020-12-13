The Spun

Watch: Patrick Mahomes Takes Longest Sack Of The Season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes against Buffalo.ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs prepares to snap the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Bills Stadium on October 19, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Today’s game in Miami is not off to a good start for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes was intercepted in Dolphins’ territory on the Chiefs’ opening drive. On KC’s second possession, the reigning Super Bowl MVP took a 30-yard sack.

Yes, that’s correct. When Kansas City snapped the ball, it was 3rd-and-12 at their own 33-yard line. By the time, Mahomes was brought down by Miami’s Jerome Baker, he was at his own 3.

Here’s the video evidence.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Mahomes’ mishap is the second-most yards lost on a sack in the last two decades.

Ryan Tannehill, then of the Miami Dolphins ironically, lost 38 yards on a sack in 2015.

Miami turned that sack into good field position and the game’s first touchdown on a toss from Tua Tagovailoa to Mike Gesicki.

Incredibly, Mahomes was intercepted again on the Chiefs’ next offensive series. This is by far the worst start to a game of the fourth-year pro’s career.

He will need to snap out of it if he wants to lead Kansas City back to victory.


