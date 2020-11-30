Watch: Tyreek Hill’s Message For Bucs Fans Is Going Viral

The Spun

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill is destroying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the field today, and he has also found time to trash talk their fans when he’s on the sideline.

In the third quarter, Hill caught his third touchdown of the game. The speedy wideout has 12 receptions and 261 receiving yards to go along with those three scores.

After the play, Hill picked up the phone on the KC sideline and did his best Shannon Sharpe impression. Looking into the crowd, he told fans that “help is on the way.”

There has been no help for Tampa Bay’s secondary this afternoon. Patrick Mahomes has racked up nearly 500 passing yards and four touchdowns, with more than half of that going to Hill.

Kansas City leads Tampa Bay 27-17 midway through the fourth quarter. In addition to Mahomes’ passing fancy, the Chiefs’ defense has forced multiple Tom Brady turnovers.

You can see the rest of this game on FOX.


