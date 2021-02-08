The Spun

What NFL Fans Are Saying About Patrick Mahomes’ Effort Tonight

Patrick Mahomes escapes the rush.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass over Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes is going to go down with a loss in Super Bowl LV tonight, but he’s not going to go down without a fight.

Mahomes has spent much of the evening under duress, running for his life to get away from Tampa Bay’s furious pass rush. He’s only managed to produce nine points for his team, but he’s left an impression with some of the most impressive…incompletions we’ve ever seen.

Yup, that’s right. Mahomes’ ability to get passes off at obscene angles under extreme pressure is remarkable, even if his team is getting blown out. Tom Brady is the GOAT, but Mahomes’ physical gifts are incredibly fun to marvel at.

Marveling is what people have been doing on Twitter all evening.

The bad news for Mahomes is he took a beating and his team got blown out. The good news is he’s likely going to be back in this situation several more times.

This isn’t the last time we’ll see Mahomes in a Super Bowl. We’d bet on that.


