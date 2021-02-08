What NFL Fans Are Saying About Patrick Mahomes’ Effort Tonight

Patrick Mahomes is going to go down with a loss in Super Bowl LV tonight, but he’s not going to go down without a fight.

Mahomes has spent much of the evening under duress, running for his life to get away from Tampa Bay’s furious pass rush. He’s only managed to produce nine points for his team, but he’s left an impression with some of the most impressive…incompletions we’ve ever seen.

Yup, that’s right. Mahomes’ ability to get passes off at obscene angles under extreme pressure is remarkable, even if his team is getting blown out. Tom Brady is the GOAT, but Mahomes’ physical gifts are incredibly fun to marvel at.

Marveling is what people have been doing on Twitter all evening.

he hit his target in the facemask with this pass in the end zone pic.twitter.com/PaffAsmi2K — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) February 8, 2021

Patrick Mahomes incompletions about to land on @SportsCenter Top 10 plays 🤣 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 8, 2021

Those last two passes by Mahomes were the best Incompletions I have ever seen — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 8, 2021

Mahomes knowing he lost another huge game in the playoffs to Tom Brady but at least had some dope incompletions pic.twitter.com/lt1dpvS40K — Hank Lockwood (@hen_ease) February 8, 2021

Mahomes' incompletions tonight are a highlight reel in itself. — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) February 8, 2021

Patrick Mahomes is an ABSURD human being. Those are the best two incompletions I've ever seen. — Lee Sharpe, ⛓️ @ 🏠 (@LeeSharpeNFL) February 8, 2021

Mahomes incompletions in this game could legit be put on a highlight reel. Just ridiculous. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) February 8, 2021

I was more dazzled by those last two Mahomes incompletions than anything Tom Brady has done in this game — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) February 8, 2021

The bad news for Mahomes is he took a beating and his team got blown out. The good news is he’s likely going to be back in this situation several more times.

This isn’t the last time we’ll see Mahomes in a Super Bowl. We’d bet on that.