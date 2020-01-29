What Patrick Mahomes Has Chiefs Players Do At Practice

Fans have jokingly called Patrick Mahomes a magician for the way he plays the quarterback position. Upon further review though, the reigning MVP might truly be a magician.

Mahomes is having a sensational postseason for the Kansas City Chiefs. He carried the team to comeback victories over the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

With the Super Bowl only a few days away, Mahomes revealed one of his absurd practice drills.

It turns out that Mahomes tells his receivers to run routes with their eyes closed so he can practice his accuracy. Mahomes wants to be able to drop the ball right into his teammates’ hands without them having to look for it.

This might seem like an insane strategy, but it’s cool to see the lengths he’ll go to in order to improve.

We’ve seen Mahomes’ accuracy on display this postseason, especially when he connected with Damien Williams on this touchdown pass:

Mahomes really tells his receivers to close their eyes so he can practice his accuracy 🤯 @PatrickMahomes @TooLoose26 pic.twitter.com/KE2CohEfZf — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 28, 2020

If Mahomes wants to lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl this weekend, he’ll need to be accurate with the football.

Kansas City has looked unstoppable on offense this year, but it’ll have to get past an immovable object in the San Francisco defense.

Kickoff for the Super Bowl is at 6:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium.