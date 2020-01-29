The Spun

What Patrick Mahomes Has Chiefs Players Do At Practice

patrick mahomes throws a pass during the afc championship gameKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass in the second half against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Fans have jokingly called Patrick Mahomes a magician for the way he plays the quarterback position. Upon further review though, the reigning MVP might truly be a magician.

Mahomes is having a sensational postseason for the Kansas City Chiefs. He carried the team to comeback victories over the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

With the Super Bowl only a few days away, Mahomes revealed one of his absurd practice drills.

It turns out that Mahomes tells his receivers to run routes with their eyes closed so he can practice his accuracy. Mahomes wants to be able to drop the ball right into his teammates’ hands without them having to look for it.

This might seem like an insane strategy, but it’s cool to see the lengths he’ll go to in order to improve.

We’ve seen Mahomes’ accuracy on display this postseason, especially when he connected with Damien Williams on this touchdown pass:

If Mahomes wants to lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl this weekend, he’ll need to be accurate with the football.

Kansas City has looked unstoppable on offense this year, but it’ll have to get past an immovable object in the San Francisco defense.

Kickoff for the Super Bowl is at 6:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium.


