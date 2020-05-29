Patrick Mahomes is only entering his fourth season in the NFL, and yet the consensus around the league is that he has the chance to finish as one of the all-time greats. That’s how great the Texas Tech product has been over the last few years.

After sitting almost his entire rookie year to learn under Andy Reid and Alex Smith, the young gunslinger absolutely dominated the rest of the league during the 2018 season. Mahomes threw for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns en route to winning the MVP award.

In his second year as the full-time starter for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes led the franchise to its second Super Bowl title. So, what would Mahomes have to do for people to consider him the greatest of all-time?

According to ESPN analyst Dominique Foxworth, the answer to that question is win three Super Bowls. He believes that will help Mahomes leapfrog Tom Brady for the top spot.

What would Patrick Mahomes have to do for you to consider him the GOAT?@foxworth24 says "win three Super Bowls." pic.twitter.com/KwggEUK7V9 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 29, 2020

This is such a subjective topic that it’s basically impossible to come up with a definitive answer.

Some fans might want to see Mahomes tie Brady at six championships, while others believe he might have to win more than six titles. Then, there are probably fans in New England that will never consider anyone the greatest player ever other than Brady.

What can be universally agreed upon at this moment is that Mahomes has the potential to finish as one of the best players the NFL has ever seen. He’s off to arguably the best start we’ve ever seen in league history.

How many rings would Mahomes have to win for you to consider him the best player of all time?