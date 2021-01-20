What Ticket Prices Are Like For AFC, NFC Championship Games

Tickets to the NFL’s conference championship games are always expensive, but given the attendance limits in place this year, prices are skyrocketing even more than usual.

Roughly 17,000 fans will be allowed to attend Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. That’s considerably more than the 6,500-person limit at Lambeau Field for the NFC tilt between the Packers and Bucs.

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson has the breakdown of what the secondary market for the championship games is looking like, and it’s eye-opening.

According to ticket database and search engine ticketIQ, the week opened on Monday with Kansas City running an average single stub at $1,332, with get-in pricing at an initial floor of $882. If that price range holds, it will trounce the costliest AFC title game in history — the 2018 tilt between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots, which had an average ticket price of $1,014 and a “get in” floor of $677.

As for Green Bay-Tampa Bay, Robinson quotes a ticket broker who says the prices “might blow the Kansas City numbers out.”

With this happening for the conference title games, imagine how out of control the prices will be for the Super Bowl in two weeks.

The NFC Championship Game will kick off at 3:05 p.m. ET on FOX, with CBS hosting the AFC Championship Game at 6:40 p.m. ET.