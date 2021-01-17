Will Patrick Mahomes Be Able To Play In The AFC Championship?

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the AFC Championship Game for the third year in a row after beating the Cleveland Browns 22-17. But they may have lost star QB Patrick Mahomes to a concussion in the process.

Mahomes exited the game in the third quarter after landing awkwardly on his head on a tackle. He was soon ruled out for the remainder of the game. But he may not have much control over whether he gets to play in the AFC Championship Game.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, Mahomes must now enter the NFL concussion protocol. Werder noted that the Chiefs cannot simply choose to play Mahomes unless he passes the protocol.

Concussions are a tricky injury to deal with these days. Some players are able to pass it in days, others wind up needing an entire week to pass. It varies from player to player.

Patrick Mahomes finished his day at Arrowhead Stadium with 255 passing yards and a touchdown, along with 14 rushing yards and another TD on the ground. He completed 70-percent of his passes.

Mahomes’ backup, Chad Henne, was good enough to keep the Chiefs moving the ball as they held off a Browns comeback. But his fourth quarter interception will undoubtedly have Chiefs fans nervous about winning the game if he’s forced to start.

Chad Henne has never started a playoff game, let alone an AFC Championship Game.

Can the Chiefs win the AFC Championship Game without Patrick Mahomes?