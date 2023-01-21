X-Ray Results Revealed For Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury in the first quarter of this Saturday's game against the Jaguars. He tried to play through the pain at first, but eventually the medical staff took him to the locker room.

Mahomes had his ankle heavily taped before he returned to the sideline. However, the former MVP has not yet taken a single snap since he went to the locker room.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the X-Rays for Mahomes were negative. That's some good news for the Chiefs.

The bad news, however, is that Mahomes appears to be dealing with a high-ankle sprain. It's incredibly tough to play through that injury.

Mahomes was the first player to come out of the locker room for the second half. He told NBC that he's "good."

Now that Mahomes is back in the lineup for the Chiefs, we'll see how he operates on his injured ankle.