Report: 1 Factor Will Determine Derek Carr’s Future With Raiders

Later this afternoon, Derek Carr will lead the Las Vegas Raiders into battle against the Cincinnati Bengals. With kickoff still several hours away, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had an update on the veteran quarterback’s future.

According to Rapoport, the Raiders and Carr have a mutual decision to make this offseason. The team’s next choice of head coach will dictate whether or not Carr leaves Las Vegas.

Carr has one more year remaining on his five-year, $125 million contract with the Raiders. He’s due for a new contract very soon, that’s for sure.

If Carr and the Raiders decide to move on this offseason, the Colts, Saints and Texans could be potential trade suitors, per Rapoport.

Carr has made it known in the past that he wants to be a member of the Raiders for life.