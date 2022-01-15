Report: 1 Factor Will Determine Derek Carr’s Future With Raiders

Later this afternoon, Derek Carr will lead the Las Vegas Raiders into battle against the Cincinnati Bengals. With kickoff still several hours away, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had an update on the veteran quarterback’s future.
According to Rapoport, the Raiders and Carr have a mutual decision to make this offseason. The team’s next choice of head coach will dictate whether or not Carr leaves Las Vegas.
Carr has one more year remaining on his five-year, $125 million contract with the Raiders. He’s due for a new contract very soon, that’s for sure.
If Carr and the Raiders decide to move on this offseason, the Colts, Saints and Texans could be potential trade suitors, per Rapoport.
The #Raiders and QB Derek Carr have a mutual decision to make this offseason, and sources say the choice of the head coach will be a factor.
My story: https://t.co/fQHAwvccSq
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2022
Carr has made it known in the past that he wants to be a member of the Raiders for life.
“I’d probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else,” Carr said, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “I am a Raider for my entire life. I’m going to root for one team for the rest of my life — it’s the Raiders. So, I just feel that so strong in my heart I don’t need a perfect situation … to make things right. I’d rather go down with the ship, you know what I’m saying, if I have to.”
Carr had a solid campaign with the Raiders, completing 68.4 percent of passes for 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns.
It could be a crazy offseason for the NFL, especially if quarterbacks like Carr actually get traded.