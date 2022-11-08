2 Teams Named Potential Trade Destinations For Derek Carr

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 06: Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders throws the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 06, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Derek Carr is still under contract for the next couple of seasons, but will he spend all of them in Las Vegas?

Carr, who is in his ninth season with the Raiders, expressed some of his frustrations after Sunday's loss, the third game this season which the 2-6 Raiders blew a lead of 17 or more points.

That doesn't mean he's looking to skip town, or that the Raiders are willing to trade the three-time Pro Bowler. But if Carr were to be on the market, Colin Cowherd knows of a couple of teams that might be a good fit.

On "The Herd" on Tuesday, Cowherd mentioned the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints as two potential QB-starved franchises that would be interested in Carr.

"There's a market for Derek Carr. What would the Jets do for Derek Carr?" Cowherd asked. "Robert Saleh is not going to go into Year 3 with Zach Wilson if they continue to manage around him.

"Look at the Saints. They're a mess at quarterback...and it's a good roster. How much better would they be with Derek Carr? You don't think they'll give up picks?"

Carr has been solid, if not spectacular for the Raiders this season, throwing for 1,880 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games.

Las Vegas is 2-6 on the season and in last place in the AFC West. The NFL trade deadline has passed though, so if Carr were to be moved, the earliest it could happen is this offseason.