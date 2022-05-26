2 Things Reportedly Stood Out With Colin Kaepernick's Workout

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during half time of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Colin Kaepernick had his first NFL workout since he last played in the league during the 2016 season, showcasing himself for the Las Vegas Raiders.

It remains to be seen if the Raiders will sign Kaepernick, but reports indicate their interest is legitimate. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Kaepernick's workout was "largely considered a positive."

Fowler also said that two things in particular stood out from the session.

"Was told two things stood out in Colin Kaepernick’s workout with Raiders: Arm strength and good overall conditioning," Fowler said. "Workout was largely considered a positive. Let’s see where it goes from here."

There are a number of ways this situation could progress. In one scenario, the Raiders sign Kaepernick soon to add another backup option to their roster. Currently, the team has Nick Mullens, Jarrett Stidham and Chase Garbers supporting Derek Carr.

Another outcome would be Las Vegas not signing Kaepernick, but potentially revisiting adding him later this offseason. A third scenario would be the Raiders not picking him up, but their workout being a catalyst to another team bringing Kaepernick in and eventually signing him.

The fourth and final possibility is Las Vegas doesn't sign Kaepernick now, they don't have any interest in doing so at a later date and no other team considers the 34-year-old.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, the same season he began his protest of racial inequality during the national anthem.