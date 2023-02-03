3 NFL Teams That Should Trade For Quarterback Derek Carr

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 24: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks on during the national football league game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 24, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Raiders have given Derek Carr permission to seek a trade.

The Raiders have until Feb. 15 to work out a trade involving Carr. On that day, his base salary for the 2023 season ($32.9 million) and part of his 2024 salary ($7.5 million) will become fully guaranteed.

If the Raiders are able to successfully find a trade partner for Carr, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him go to one of the following teams:

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers made it abundantly clear they want to upgrade their offensive personnel by hiring Frank Reich as their head coach. With that said, it's imperative the front office gets their new coach a reliable quarterback.

Carr would give the Panthers some much-needed stability at the most important position in the NFL. He'd also be a massive upgrade over Matt Corral, Sam Darnold or any other option on the table right now.

New Orleans Saints

Let's keep things in the NFC South for a moment. It was reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that a Carr-Saints connection was "buzzing a bit in Mobile."

Saints head coach Dennis Allen coached Carr during his rookie year with the Raiders. That connection could help New Orleans land the Pro Bowl quarterback.

It's also worth noting how aggressive the Saints were in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. If they believe Carr can lead them to a division title, they could make a strong run at him.

New York Jets

Last but certainly not least, the Jets should absolutely be a player in the Derek Carr sweepstakes.

For starters, the Jets need an upgrade at quarterback from a production standpoint. They also need a leader who can take accountability when things get tough, something Zach Wilson failed to do this season.

The downside here is that New York seems hell-bent on getting Rodgers. If the Jets' pursuit of the four-time MVP goes south, will they still have time to pursue Carr? That's a risk general manager Joe Douglas may take.