4-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman Announces Retirement

After spending over a decade in the NFL, offensive lineman Richie Incognito has decided to hang up his cleats for good.

On Friday afternoon, Incognito officially announced his retirement.

"Football has taught me a strong work ethic, a willing to get better every day and a desire to continue growing," Incognito said. "It has taught me that while what you get is important, who you become is more important. All of these lessons I'll take with me into the next chapter.

"Because today, I'm officially retiring from the NFL."

Incognito, a former third-round pick out of Nebraska, started his career with the St. Louis Rams. He then had a brief stint with the Buffalo Bills before eventually joining the Miami Dolphins.

A bullying scandal pretty much ended Incognito's tenure with the Dolphins. In 2015, he returned to the Bills and reverted to his Pro Bowl form.

Incognito last played for the Las Vegas Raiders. He was with the franchise from 2019-21.

Incognito has decided to sign a one-day contract with the Raiders so he can retire as a member of the team.

"It felt like home the minute I got here," Incognito said of Las Vegas. "I'd played so long, and I'd gotten this "bad boy" reputation, but it just fit with the Raiders. They trusted who I was, and they let me play. And I played my ass off just to repay them for the opportunity."