6 Raiders Players Are Being Placed On The COVID List

As if preparing for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers wasn’t challenging enough, the Raiders also have to deal with a potential COVID-19 outbreak this week.

Trent Brown was recently placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus. He is currently asymptomatic which is good news, but apparently the offensive line was caught on camera congregating together without masks.

Since the offensive line was in contact together, the Raiders have placed that starting unit on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to ESPN reporter Paul Gutierrez. Second year-safety Johnathan Abram was also placed on the list.

Fortunately for the Raiders, they could have their starting offensive linemen cleared in time for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Confirmed: #Raiders OL and Abram all going on COVID-19 list as they have been deemed HIGH RISK contacts, so they are now ‘quarantined’ for 5 days plus last day of contact, which was Monday. Which means they could conceivably be cleared Sunday morning via a POC test but (more)… — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 22, 2020

The bad news for Las Vegas is that it has less time than expected to prepare for Tampa Bay. Moments ago, the league moved up kickoff time from 8:20 p.m. ET to 4:05 p.m. ET this Sunday.

Jon Gruden has five other offensive linemen on his 53-man roster that aren’t on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and two others on his practice squad. That being said, the Raiders are going to need their actual starters if they want any shot at keeping Ndamukong Suh and the Buccaneers away from Derek Carr.

It’s also possible the NFL moves the Buccaneers-Raiders game to Monday or Tuesday. That would probably be the best-case scenario for Gruden’s squad.