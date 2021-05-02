Aaron Rodgers Is Reportedly ‘Intrigued’ By 1 AFC Team

Aaron Rodgers has instantly become one of the most sought after quarterback options around the NFL after reports emerged late last week that he was frustrated with the Green Bay Packers. However, the 2020 MVP reportedly has his own set of teams that he might be interested in.

According to Pro Football Talk, the 49ers, the Broncos and the Raiders are all on Rodgers’ early “wish list.” But, in a SportsCenter appearance on Sunday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said that one of those destinations “intrigues” the 37-year-old quarterback: Las Vegas.

Here’s more from Fowler:

[Aaron Rodgers] is reportedly intrigued by the Raiders as well, so they have to be on this list. They’re happy with Derek Carr; nothing’s going on right now, and they very well could extend Derek Carr sometime soon. But the Raiders look into every single quarterback situation. … They looked at past free agents or trade options. So, Jon Gruden is sort of always lurking. You can’t discount them.

As Fowler reported, the Raiders have stayed committed to Derek Carr throughout the offseason and a potential extension could be in the 30-year-old’s future. The 2014 second round pick has been steady for the organization and threw for 4,109 yards, 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season.

However, Rodgers remains a generational talent. If the Raiders can make a move to acquire the three-time MVP, the opportunity should at least be discussed.

According to Fowler, Las Vegas kicked the tires on another quarterback prior to this weekend’s NFL Draft. Although Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock are content with Carr, they took a close look at incoming rookie Trey Lance.

“I was asking around about Trey Lance before the draft, and I was told the Raiders were one of the teams that looked most closely at Lance—did a ton of research on all the quarterbacks,” Fowler said, per Bleacher Report.

Lance ended up going No. 3 to the San Fransisco 49ers, but it certainly sounds like the Raiders are keeping their options open. If the Packers do decide to make Rodgers available, it sounds like Las Vegas will be first in line.