Adam Schefter Names Potential Landing Spots For Derek Carr

During this Saturday's edition of NFL Countdown, ESPN insider Adam Schefter provided an update on Derek Carr's future.

Carr will not be on the Raiders next season. The coaching staff and front office in Las Vegas have made that abundantly clear.

Fortunately for Carr, there won't be a shortage of suitors. In fact, Schefter mentioned as many eight teams that could be in the sweepstakes for the veteran signal-caller from Fresno State.

"The entire NFC South is expected to be in the market for a new quarterback," Schefter said. "The Jets, the Commanders, the Colts, the Texans. There are so many teams that need a quarterback, which elevates the value of Derek Carr."

Schefter said Carr is expected to be traded "earlier rather than later."

The Raiders have less than a month to work out a deal for Carr. That's because his base salary ($32.9 million) for the 2023 season will become fully guaranteed on Feb. 15.

Carr was selected by the Raiders in the second round of the 2012 draft. He has 35,222 career passing yards with 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions.

The sweepstakes for Derek Carr should heat up fairly soon.