Adam Schefter Shares What He’s Hearing About Raiders Job

In the somewhat near future, the Las Vegas Raiders could be looking for a new head coach.

The team fired former coach Jon Gruden following a series of derogatory emails from before his time in Las Vegas. Since then, the team has been led by former special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

After taking over as interim head coach, Bisaccia led the team to a 7-5 record and a playoff berth. Following the Raiders’ playoff appearance, a question is being raised: should Bissacia be retained as head coach.

Unfortunately, the latest from ESPN’s Adam Schefter doesn’t bode well for Bisaccia. Schefty doesn’t think he’ll be able to retain the job unless the Raiders make a deep playoff run.

“I don’t think that he believes that he has a chance to keep the job, which is unfortunate, because he’s done a great job,” Schefter said. “They’ve faced a tremendous amount of adversity. He’s well respected and well regarded amongst the players and the people in the organization.”

It’s a tough position for Bissacia, who can’t do much more than he already has. He’s helped the team navigate several off-field incidents like the firing of Jon Gruden and the horrific car accident involving former first-round pick Henry Ruggs III.

Despite his best efforts, though, it sounds like the Raiders will find a new head coach for the 2022 season.