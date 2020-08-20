Another NFL Team Mentioned For Jaguars Star Yannick Ngakoue

Yannick Ngakoue has been wanting out of Jacksonville for quite some time. He’s not officially on the move just yet, but all the signs are pointing to a blockbuster trade happening very soon.

Earlier today, former NFL executive Michael Lombardi reported that Jacksonville was “extremely close” to trading Ngakoue. Shortly after mentioning the 25-year-old defensive end, he mentioned the New York Jets as a potential suitor.

A trade hasn’t materialized up to this point, but it’s not because of a lack of landing spots. According to NFL insider Adam Caplan, the Las Vegas Raiders re-engaged in trade talks with the Jaguars before training camp.

The Raiders have a talented defensive line that already consists of young playmakers in Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell. We all know that Jon Gruden isn’t afraid to make a splash, so it’s possible he pulls the trigger on a trade.

#Raiders had been reengaged talks with #Jaguars before training camp. Will be interesting to see who gets him (if he does get moved). https://t.co/8aBB81CEOw — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) August 19, 2020

Jacksonville is most likely looking to receive a package of draft picks in exchange for the Pro Bowl pass rusher.

Ngakoue had 41 tackles, eight sacks and an interception during the 2019 season. He’s been such a dominant force for the Jaguars ever since coming into the league in 2016.

There’s no long-term security on Ngakoue’s contract since he’ll be under the franchise tag for this fall. Any team that trades for him will have to consider whether or not it wants to sign him to a massive extension.