Betting Odds Released For Odell Beckham Jr’s Next Team

On Friday morning, Odell Beckham Jr. and the Browns officially parted ways. The two sides worked together to negotiate an agreement on terms under which they would release him.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry announced the move in a statement, saying “After careful consideration, internal discussions and considerations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns.”

Shortly after the Browns announced that decision, betting odds for Beckham’s next team were released. At this moment, the Raiders have the best odds (+350) to land Beckham.

Right behind the Raiders on this list are the Saints. They have +450 odds to sign Beckham.

Here are the current betting odds for Beckham’s next team:

– Raiders: +350

– Saints: +450

– Bills: +500

– Ravens: +550

– Patriots: +650

– Colts & Rams: +900

– Packers: +1200

– 49ers: +1400 — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) November 5, 2021

Beckham didn’t make much of an impact this season for the Browns, hauling in 17 passes for 232 yards.

It could take Beckham a few weeks to get comfortable in a new system, but a change of scenery might actually benefit him. However, he might not have the chance to choose his next team.

The only way Beckham can choose where he goes next is if he clears waivers. That’ll be hard to do considering the Browns converted a large sum of his base salary into a signing bonus.