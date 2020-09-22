Bill Belichick Has Telling Comment On Raiders TE Darren Waller

The football world saw just how dominant Raiders tight end Darren Waller could be on any given night, as he picked apart the Saints’ secondary in a statement Week 2 victory.

Waller finished last night’s game with 12 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. It didn’t matter if the Saints put Malcolm Jenkins or PJ Williams on Waller, he kept getting open in crucial situations.

Next up for Waller is a showdown with the New England Patriots. While it’s impossible to from know how Bill Belichick plans to stop Waller, it’s pretty clear that he has a great deal of respect for the talented tight end.

When talking about Waller during his media session on Tuesday, Belichick said “It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a guy like this.”

Bill Belichick after watching Raiders TE Darren Waller last night: "It's been a long time since we've seen a guy like this." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 22, 2020

This is the second-straight week that Belichick had high praise for an opposing team’s player.

Last week, Belichick had a glowing review for Russell Wilson, saying “Honestly, I think he’s in a way maybe underrated by the media or the fans, I don’t know. I don’t really see anybody better than this player.”

The fact that Belichick speaks so highly of Waller proves just how dynamic of a weapon he’s become over the past two seasons.

Unfortunately for Waller, that means he’ll probably face a Belichick defense that is hell-bent on making sure he doesn’t beat them.