Breaking: Colin Kaepernick Set To Work Out For NFL Team

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during half time of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is working out for an NFL team this week, according to a new report.

Kaepernick is working out for the Las Vegas Raiders today, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It will be his first showcase with a team since he last played in the NFL six years ago.

Kaepernick has not played since the 2016 season finale, the same year he began protesting racial injustice during the national anthem.

Since then, he has continued to train on his own, but has not been given any NFL opportunities.

While Kaepernick did hold an open workout for NFL scouts in 2019, this is the first time he has performed for a particular team.

It will be interesting to hear how things went, and see if the Raiders are sincere in pursuing the 34-year-old.