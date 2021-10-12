The Spun

Jon Gruden Reportedly Makes Decision On Future As Raiders Coach

Amid the ongoing scandal regarding past emails he sent, Jon Gruden will reportedly resign as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to reports, Gruden has informed his staff that he will be stepping down. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the news.

The decision comes in the wake of a new report from the New York Times, which uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league.

This is after it was revealed last week that Gruden used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email to Allen back in 2011.

Gruden leaves the Raiders in the fourth season of a 10-year, $100 million contract he signed with the organization back in 2018.

After posting an 19-29 record over the last three seasons, Gruden’s team started this season 3-0 before losing back-to-back games to the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears.

We’ll share more on this developing story as details emerge.

