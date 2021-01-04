Breaking: Josh Jacobs Reportedly Arrested Monday Morning

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested for DUI early this morning, according to multiple reports.

Jacobs was arrested after a single car accident at the airport connector in Las Vegas. The incident took place at 4:42 a.m. according to Kevin Bolinger of FOX 5 Vegas.

Jacobs was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and bas been released. The arrest happened 12 hours after the Raiders concluded their 2020 season in Denver.

According to police, the accident took place at 4:42 AM and police suspected impairment. Jacobs was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. He has been released from custody and has a court appearance set for March 8th. — Kevin Bolinger (@KevinFOX5Vegas) January 4, 2021

Jacobs rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in yesterday’s 32-31 win over the Broncos.

The second-year back has a court date in March and will reportedly plead not guilty to DUI, according to a statement from his lawyers.

From lawyers of @Raiders RB Josh Jacobs after reports of DUI arrest:

"No complaint has been filed against our client and there are no blood test results to support a suggestion of impairment. We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged." — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) January 4, 2021

Jacobs finished the season with 1,065 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games. He has no eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his first two pro seasons.

Despite a 6-3 start which included a win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders missed the playoffs with an 8-8 record.