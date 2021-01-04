The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Josh Jacobs Reportedly Arrested Monday Morning

Josh Jacobs runs through Atlanta defenderATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 29: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders rushes with the ball against Darqueze Dennard #34 of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Jacobs was penalized for lower his helmet on the play. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested for DUI early this morning, according to multiple reports.

Jacobs was arrested after a single car accident at the airport connector in Las Vegas. The incident took place at 4:42 a.m. according to Kevin Bolinger of FOX 5 Vegas.

Jacobs was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and bas been released. The arrest happened 12 hours after the Raiders concluded their 2020 season in Denver.

Jacobs rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in yesterday’s 32-31 win over the Broncos.

The second-year back has a court date in March and will reportedly plead not guilty to DUI, according to a statement from his lawyers.

Jacobs finished the season with 1,065 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games. He has no eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his first two pro seasons.

Despite a 6-3 start which included a win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders missed the playoffs with an 8-8 record.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.