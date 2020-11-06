According to a new report, the Las Vegas Raiders are set to lose a draft pick as punishment for the team’s recent violations of COVID-19 protocols.

The Raiders’ organization will be fined half a million dollars and lose a sixth-round draft pick over the way they handled offensive lineman Trent Brown’s positive COVID test, per Yahoo’s Charles Robinson.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden will also be docked $150,000. This isn’t the first run-in Las Vegas has had with the NFL regarding COVID-19, hence the harsh punishment for a repeat offender.

The Raiders are the first franchise to be docked draft capital due to violating the NFL’s COVID protocols.

Sources: #NFL will fine the Las Vegas #Raiders $500,000 & coach Jon Gruden $150,000 and strip the team of a 6th round draft pick for COVID-19 protocol violations related to OT Trent Brown’s positive test in late October. Escalated fines/pick were due to being a “repeat offender”. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 6, 2020

Brown tested positive for COVID-19 late last month. The Raiders briefly sent home the team’s entire offensive line as a result of close contact following Brown’s result.

At the time, the NFL said it would be reviewing the Raiders’ adherence to league protocols, citing concern that Brown had not been wearing his tracking device to help with contact tracing as well as the reported existence of a video of Raiders’ offensive linemen hanging out maskless.

The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the #Raiders’ recent COVID-19 issues, including a positive test for RT Trent Brown, who they believe hadn’t been consistently wearing his tracking device, and video of offensive linemen hanging out together without masks, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 22, 2020

Earlier today, it was reported that Brown was put back on the Raiders’ Reserve/COVID-19 list as he is still dealing with complications from the virus.

Now that we’ve seen the NFL come down hard on a team over COVID issues, it should serve as a warning for the rest of the league.