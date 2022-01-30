Breaking: Raiders Are Reportedly Finalizing Coaching Hire

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the process of making New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels the next head coach of the historic franchise.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first broke the news on Sunday afternoon, shortly after reports indicated that the Raiders would be hiring de facto Patriots GM Dave Ziegler to be the next general manager in Las Vegas. The organization will opt for a complete leadership overhaul heading into 2022.

McDaniel had emerged as a candidate for the Raiders job last week and the franchise’s pursuit of him moved rapidly. According to NFl Network’s Ian Rapoport, he interviewed in Las Vegas on Saturday and the meeting went “as well as anyone could have hoped.”

Now, he’ll officially receive an offer to take over the Raiders next fall.

McDaniels, 45, has worked under Bill Belichick as the Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2012. He also spent the early part of his career from 2001-08 in New England.

During his two stints with the Patriots, McDaniels achieved a tremendous amount of success. He won six Super Bowls with the franchise and proved instrumental in the development of quarterback great Tom Brady.

Although he’s thrived as an assistant, McDaniels only stint as a head coach didn’t end well. McDaniels briefly served as the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009-10, but was fired just 12 games into his second season with the franchise.

He ended his tenure in Denver with an 11-17 overall record.

McDaniels nearly left New England in 2018 to take over the Indianapolis Colts and was even announced as the organization’s head coach, but shockingly announced his withdrawal from the position the same day. He returned to the Patriots shortly after and has been with the AFC East team ever since.

Despite his bizarre past with head coaching gigs in the past, McDaniels will get a fresh start in Las Vegas. With a general manager he knows well and plenty of talent on the roster, he’ll hope to bring the franchise back to prominence starting in 2022.