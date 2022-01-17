The Spun

Breaking: Raiders Make Decision On GM Mike Mayock

NFL: DEC 12 Raiders at ChiefsKANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders are officially moving on from general manager Mike Mayock after three seasons, according to a new report.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday evening that Mayock has been told by Raiders ownership he will not be retained. This news isn’t that surprising considering how things have been trending.

Earlier today, it was reported that the Raiders had requested to interview executives Dave Ziegler (Patriots) and Ed Dodds (Colts) for their general manager position. That seemed to indicate Mayock’s days were numbered.

Mayock was hired by the Raiders on December 31, 2018 after a lengthy run as an NFL and college football broadcaster and analyst. Now, he’s out of a job, and Las Vegas could be hiring a new head coach and GM this offseason.

Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, who took over after Jon Gruden stepped down in disgrace during the season, did a terrific job stewarding the Raiders to the playoffs, but that might not be enough to earn him the permanent gig.

Las Vegas finished the regular season with a 10-7 record, but lost to Cincinnati in the AFC wild card game over the weekend.

