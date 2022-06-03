Brent Musburger Appears To Be Done With Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 19: Sportscaster Brent Musburger appears before a game between the New Mexico Lobos and the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center on February 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. New Mexico won 68-56. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In 2018, Brent Musburger returned to the broadcast booth as the radio voice of the Las Vegas Raiders. On Friday, he shared what appears to be a farewell letter to the organization.

"Many thanks to the @Raiders organization for fond memories," Musburger tweeted. "I'll miss broadcast partner Lincoln Kennedy and the radio production crew. What's next? I hear Mike Trout might step down as commissioner of his fantasy league. You never know!"

Musburger's initial contract with the Raiders was for three years. Although he stayed in the booth for the 2021 season, there was never any indication as to how long his contract was renewed for.

It's unclear who'll be replacing Musburger as the voice of the Raiders.

Raiders fans thanked Musburger for all his hard work this Friday.

"Fine work Mr. Musburger you are a legendary voice," one fan tweeted. "Thank you for the memories."

"Loved your candid description of Raiders games," another fan wrote. "All the best."

Whenever Musburger figures out what's next in his career, he'll probably let his fans know on social media.